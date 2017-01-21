The European Rugby Champions Cup (EPCR) has said that Munster's Conor Murray was indeed fit to return to play against Glasgow Warriors last weekend after reviewing an incident during Champions Cup tie at Scotstoun.

The Munster scrum-half was allowed to play on after suffering a bang to the head while making a tackle on Glasgow’s Tim Swinson after initially receiving medical treatment on the pitch.

He was allowed to play on before going off after a subsequent tackle.

Murray then returned to play after passing a Head Injury Assessment, and the EPCR revealed they would be investigating the incident.

The EPCR Untoward Incident Review Group issued a statement today saying it has met on “several occasions” to review the incident and says it is happy with how the injury was dealt with.

“The Group, whilst acknowledging its role is to review the application of the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment protocol, has player welfare at its core,” the statement read.

“The opinion of the Group is that Mr Murray did not demonstrate any criteria that should have led to his immediate and permanent removal from the field of play.

“The player underwent further assessment by Munster Rugby's medical team and its specialist advisors and, as such, the decision as to when the player returns to play rests with Munster.”

Murray himself insisted he never lost consciousness following the collision.

“I’ve passed all the tests and I’m fine. We’ve followed all the HIA protocols and worked with world rugby,” he said.

"There’s been a bit made about it but I am fine, I’ve trained fully today and the physios have looked after me, kept a close eye on me and I came through ok so I’m ready for the weekend.”