Ireland women's head coach Tom Tierney has named a 30-woman squad for this weekend's training camp, which will also see the side play an uncapped, warm-up fixture against Wales in Donnybrook on Sunday at 2pm.
The squad contains a number of uncapped players, including Galwegians and Connacht props Laura Feely and Ciara O'Connor and Cooke and Ulster prop Ilse Van Staden.
Railway Union and Leinster hooker Jennie Finlay and scrum-half Ailsa Hughes are joined by Cooke and Ulster out-half Jemma Jackson and UL Bohemians and Munster wings Eimear Considine and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.
Speaking ahead of the weekend's camp, Tierney said: "We've had a number of productive weekend camps over the last few weeks and with Wales visiting us this Sunday it will us the chance to look at some different combinations as well as putting some of the structures we've been working on into place against top class opposition.
"There's a number of uncapped players who did well during the Interpro games before Christmas so they will have the chance to test themselves at International level.
"We travel to Glasgow in two weeks' time to kick off the Six Nations against Scotland so we are looking forward to this Sunday in what should be a valuable outing for the squad.”
The Ireland Women's squad for the Six Nations will be confirmed next week.
Ireland Women's squad for weekend camp
Forwards
Elaine Anthony – Highfield / Munster
Anna Caplice – UL Bohemians / Munster
Ailis Egan – Old Belvedere / Leinster
Laura Feely – Galwegians / Connacht*
Jennie Finlay – Railway Union / Leinster*
Paula Fitzpatrick – St. Mary's College / Leinster
Orla Fitzsimons - St. Mary's College / Leinster
Nichola Fryday – Tullamore / Connacht
Ciara Griffin - UL Bohemians / Munster
Leah Lyons - Highfield / Munster
Claire Molloy – Bristol / Connacht
Cliodhna Moloney - Railway Union / Leinster
Heather O'Brien - Highfield / Munster
Ciara O'Connor - Galwegians / Connacht*
Lindsay Peat - Railway Union / Leinster
Marie-Louise Reilly - Old Belvedere / Leinster
Ilse Van Staden – Cooke / Ulster*
Backs
Niamh Briggs - UL Bohemians / Munster
Eimear Considine - UL Bohemians / Munster*
Mairead Coyne - Galwegians / Connacht
Mary Healy - Galwegians / Connacht
Ailsa Hughes - Railway Union / Leinster*
Jemma Jackson - Cooke / Ulster*
Niamh Kavanagh - UL Bohemians / Munster
Claire McLaughlin - Cooke / Ulster
Alison Miller – Old Belvedere / Connacht
Jenny Murphy – Old Belvedere / Leinster
Sene Naoupu – Aylesford Bulls
Deirbhile Nic a Bhárid - UL Bohemians / Munster*
Nora Stapleton - Old Belvedere / Leinster
*Uncapped