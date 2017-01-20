Ireland women's head coach Tom Tierney has named a 30-woman squad for this weekend's training camp, which will also see the side play an uncapped, warm-up fixture against Wales in Donnybrook on Sunday at 2pm.

The squad contains a number of uncapped players, including Galwegians and Connacht props Laura Feely and Ciara O'Connor and Cooke and Ulster prop Ilse Van Staden.

Railway Union and Leinster hooker Jennie Finlay and scrum-half Ailsa Hughes are joined by Cooke and Ulster out-half Jemma Jackson and UL Bohemians and Munster wings Eimear Considine and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

Speaking ahead of the weekend's camp, Tierney said: "We've had a number of productive weekend camps over the last few weeks and with Wales visiting us this Sunday it will us the chance to look at some different combinations as well as putting some of the structures we've been working on into place against top class opposition.

"There's a number of uncapped players who did well during the Interpro games before Christmas so they will have the chance to test themselves at International level.

"We travel to Glasgow in two weeks' time to kick off the Six Nations against Scotland so we are looking forward to this Sunday in what should be a valuable outing for the squad.”

The Ireland Women's squad for the Six Nations will be confirmed next week.

Ireland Women's squad for weekend camp

Forwards

Elaine Anthony – Highfield / Munster

Anna Caplice – UL Bohemians / Munster

Ailis Egan – Old Belvedere / Leinster

Laura Feely – Galwegians / Connacht*

Jennie Finlay – Railway Union / Leinster*

Paula Fitzpatrick – St. Mary's College / Leinster

Orla Fitzsimons - St. Mary's College / Leinster

Nichola Fryday – Tullamore / Connacht

Ciara Griffin - UL Bohemians / Munster

Leah Lyons - Highfield / Munster

Claire Molloy – Bristol / Connacht

Cliodhna Moloney - Railway Union / Leinster

Heather O'Brien - Highfield / Munster

Ciara O'Connor - Galwegians / Connacht*

Lindsay Peat - Railway Union / Leinster

Marie-Louise Reilly - Old Belvedere / Leinster

Ilse Van Staden – Cooke / Ulster*

Backs

Niamh Briggs - UL Bohemians / Munster

Eimear Considine - UL Bohemians / Munster*

Mairead Coyne - Galwegians / Connacht

Mary Healy - Galwegians / Connacht

Ailsa Hughes - Railway Union / Leinster*

Jemma Jackson - Cooke / Ulster*

Niamh Kavanagh - UL Bohemians / Munster

Claire McLaughlin - Cooke / Ulster

Alison Miller – Old Belvedere / Connacht

Jenny Murphy – Old Belvedere / Leinster

Sene Naoupu – Aylesford Bulls

Deirbhile Nic a Bhárid - UL Bohemians / Munster*

Nora Stapleton - Old Belvedere / Leinster

*Uncapped