Tommy O'Donnell, James Cronin and Ronan O'Mahony have all been drafted into the Munster team for Saturday's Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at Thomond Park.

Munster have already secured place in the quarter-finals of the tournament but a win against Racing would guarantee them a home tie.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus is boosted by the return from injury of O'Donnell who starts in place of Jack O'Donoghue, who moves to the bench.

Cronin is given the nod at loose-head prop with Dave Kilcoyne moving to the replacements.

O'Mahony, Munster's top try-scorer so far this season, takes the place of Keith Earls in the only change to the backline with the Moyross man not included after taking a knock to his ribs in training earlier this week.

It's as you were elsewhere with Niall Scannell and John Ryan continuing at hooker and tight-head prop respectively. Donnacha Ryan is partnered by Jean Kleyn in the second row with captain Peter O'Mahony,

O'Donnell and CJ Stander completing the pack. Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal are again the half-back pairing with no change to the midfield partnership of Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute.

O'Mahony takes the place of Earls in the back three with Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway maintaining their places.

Zebo will be hoping to continue his outstanding try-scoring record against Racing that has seen Munster's record try-scorer touch down five times in three games against the Parisiens.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O'Mahony (Capt), Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Thomas du Toit, Billy Holland, Jack O'Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.

Listen to live coverage of Castres v Leinster this Friday on 2fm’s extended Game On (KO 7.45pm) and Toulouse v Connacht in the Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio’s Sunday Sport (KO 3.15pm)