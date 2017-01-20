Connacht have made five changes in personnel for their crucial Champions Cup tie against Toulouse on Sunday (KO 3.15pm) at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Head coach Pat Lam has changed a third of the side that hammered Zebre last time out, with Jack Carty recovered to take his place at out-half in place of the departing John Cooney.

Peter Robb returns to form a new centre partnership with Craig Ronaldson, while the other three changes are in the pack.

Ireland international Quinn Roux comes in having missed out last week, while the back row is also boosted with the return from injury of flankers Nepia Fox-Matamua and Jake Heenan.

Connacht team v Toulouse: Tiernan O'Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Peter Robb, Craig Ronaldson, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Nepia Fox-Matamua, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, JP Cooney, John Andress, Seán O’Brien, Naulia Dawei, John Cooney, Tom Farrell, Danie Poolman.

Les Kiss has made six changes to his Ulster team to face Bordeaux Bègles tomorrow (KO 1pm), with Darren Cave and Tommy Bowe returning to the starting XV.

Four of the changes come in the tight five as the front row injury crisis continues, with Academy props Ross Kane and Tommy O'Hagan adding their names to the lengthy injury list.

Jonny Simpson will make his first start at tighthead prop, where he is joined by Andy Warwick and Ireland skipper Rory Best.

Elsewhere in the pack, Robbie Diack and Franco van der Merwe will start together in the second row for the first time, while the loose forward trio of Iain Henderson, Chris Henry and Sean Reidy is retained.

Dave Shanahan and Paddy Jackson are named as half-back partners for the second consecutive week.

Darren Cave, hugely impressive in Ulster A's 38-21 win over London Scottish last Friday night, is installed in the Ulster midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Tommy Bowe returns to the starting line-up on the right wing, with Andrew Trimble selected on the left flank and Charles Piutau reverting to full-back.

Ricky Lutton is set to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a series of injuries to take his place on the bench.

Ulster team to play Bordeaux Bègles: C Piutau, T Bowe, D Cave, S McCloskey, A Trimble (captain), P Jackson, D Shanahan; A Warwick, R Best, J Simpson, R Diack, F van der Merwe, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy;

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, B Herron, C Gilroy.