Thoughts and talk about a potential last-day Six Nations showdown with Ireland are strictly off limits for England as boss Eddie Jones follows the modern management mantra of looking no further than the next game.

In England's case, that is at home to France on 4 February in their opening match, for which he named a largely predictable squad.

However, if the Red Rose safely negotiate their first four fixtures, a grand slam decider against Ireland, who name their squad on Monday, could be on the cards in Dublin on 18 March.

"Everyone's talking about the Ireland game," he said.

“It's not a concern for us but if you keep hearing that it can get in your head.

"That's where the observation of the coaches is important.

“It's the way the players talk, train and interact and it's whether they do the small things - their work off the ball, not taking short cuts.

“Because when you stop doing the small things that's when the performance deteriorates."

So Jones's focus is entirely on France in two weeks and he is expecting a stiff examination from the team England beat in Paris last March to secure the grand slam.

"Guy Noves has got the team going in the right direction, you can see they're enjoying the game more," he said.

"They've got that 'joie de vivre' back in their game. They've picked a big physical squad, they've got exceptionally gifted back rowers and those two Fijian wingers.

"They should have beaten Australia and took New Zealand to the wire in November. They're really starting to get their game together."

Lions speculation is also unavoidable but Jones is doing all he can to ensure that the constant speculation does not have a negative impact on his team.

"If you read the media, players are talking about the Lions, about the tour, how they want to be a Lion. It's a massive attraction but can be a massive distraction.

"There is a danger that they focus on the future rather than now," the Australian added.

"So we've got a lot of distractions in front of us and part of our job as staff and the senior players at the start of the camp in Portugal (next week) is to make sure that we get the focus right, and that's beating France."

