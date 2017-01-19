Much has been written about the benefits home advantage in sport and that's what Leinster will be striving for when they take on Castres in their final pool game in the Champions Cup on Friday.

Leo Cullen's side head to the Stade Pierre-Antoine (KO 7.45) knowing that a win will see them enjoy home comforts in the quarter-final.

Cian Healy has been recalled to the starting XV and was bullish about Leinster achieving their goal in the south of France.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "Castres will look to come at us from the off, but we're not going out to weather that storm. We intend to force our game on them and let them deal with us.

"When we went over to Montpellier, we played into their hands a bit and didn't play our own game.

"We are very confident in the way we play, whether it's rain or snow or any kind of pressure. They treat their patch the same way we treat the RDS. There is a lot of respect for the place and it's not surprising that Castres have only lost once at home this season.

"The challenge is tough, but we're in a good position."

Healy has twice tasted European Cup success - 2009 and '11 and is determined to add to that haul.

"We can't play this game for ever and each of us sell-by date and we want to make the most of these experiences - that is to win more silverware - another European Cup," he added.

"We have to take every single opportunity we can, the hunger is definitely back."

In all, Leinster make three changes for Friday evening's clash, with Richardt Strauss and Ross Molony also coming into the.

Healy readily admits that competition for places is fierce within the squad.

"You have got to be be pushing the fella in front of you as much you can," explained the 29-year-old.

"Everyone wants the starting jersey and that's the best thing about having a highly competitive squad - you get the best out of everyone when you are going toe to toe.

"There's a high level of friendship and there's no ill-feeling is somebody gets the jersey ahead of you.

"We are all at a level that it's a close enough call. You have to respect that decision and do your best to add to what the team has when you get involved."

Listen to live coverage of Castres v Leinster this Friday on 2fm’s extended Game On (KO 7.45pm) and Toulouse v Connacht in the Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio’s Sunday Sport (KO 3.15pm)