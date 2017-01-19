Scotland head coach Vern Cotter believes the new Six Nations bonus-point system will lead to more attacking rugby.

This year's tournament will see four points awarded for a win, with a bonus point on offer for teams who score four tries and for those who lose by fewer than seven points.

Cotter, who named Gloucester centre Matt Scott in his 37-man squad on Wednesday, said: "Are the bonus points going to change the way teams play? I think it will, you will probably see a few more risks in the game and that may open up.

"We've got players who like to take the initiative, and if you take the initiative the opposition have to adapt. So the idea is to make sure we take as much initiative as possible and make the teams adapt.

"If Stuart Hogg can make teams adapt, he has got a good step, and Finn (Russell) is making teams do that in the Pro12.

"You need a big mobile forward pack that is going to knock people backwards, it's important we have loose forwards that can carry and defend.

"Does it come to a penalty, do you take a lineout or the three points? You may find a few more lineouts are taken."

Scotland begin their campaign at Murrayfield against Ireland on 4 February.

