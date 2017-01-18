France have named four uncapped players in their RBS 6 Nations squad, with Louis Picamoles the only player in the 32-man selection who plies his trade outside his native country.

Picamoles, the Northampton number eight has over 50 caps, and moved to the Saints last summer.

The uncapped Geoffrey Palis, Fabien Sanconnie, Arthur Iturria and Mohamed Boughanmi in his group, along with Toulouse centre Yann David, who earned his most recent cap eight years ago.

The French begin their campaign with a trip to Twickenham on 4 February, while they must also travel to Ireland and Italy either side of home games with Scotland and Wales.

France have not won the competition since 2010, when they also recorded a Grand Slam under Marc Lievremont's guidance.

France squad

Forwards: Atonio (La Rochelle), Baille (Stade Toulouse), Ben Arous (Racing 92), Boughanmi (La Rochelle), Le Devedec (Brive), Chat (Racing 92), Chouly (Clermont), Sanconnie (Brive), Slimani (Stade Francais), Maestri (Toulouse), Goujon (Bordeaux-Begles), Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guirado (Toulon), Picamoles (Northampton), Maynadier (Bordeaux-Begles), Iturria (Clermont), Vahaamahina (Clermont), Lakafia (Stade Francais).

Backs: Fickou (Toulouse), David (Toulouse), Doussain (Toulouse), Camara (Stade Francais), Fofana (Clermont), Huget (Toulouse), Lopez (Clermont), Palis (Castres), Lamerat (Clermont), Machenaud (Racing 92), Nakaitaci (Clermont), Serin (Bordeaux-Begles), Spedding (Clermont), Vakatawa (contracted to FFR).