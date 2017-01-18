Munster have added Angus Lloyd, Kevin O'Byrne and Academy player Calvin Nash to their Champions Cup squad ahead of this weekend's final round of Pool action.

The trio have been nominated as Additional Players, with each team allowed to select three additional players during the course of the pool stages, one of whom must be a front row player.

The nominated additional player replaces a registered member of the club's squad, a maximum of 41 players.

Scrum half Lloyd, a loan signing from Ulster, comes in for Cathal Sheridan who has completed his short term contract with the province.

O'Byrne takes the place of the injured Mike Sherry after recently featuring for the Munster A's in their back-to-back B&I Cup wins over Doncaster Knights.

Nash makes the leap up from the Academy to replace Cian Bohane.

In his first year with the academy Calvin has made four starts for Munster A and was a member of the Ireland U20 training squad in December.

