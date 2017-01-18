Gloucester centre Matt Scott has earned a recall to Scotland's squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Scott was omitted from Scotland's November Test plans but has worked his way back into Vern Cotter's pool after scoring 12 tries in 18 games this season.

Uncapped Edinburgh forwards Cornell du Preez and Simon Berghan are also included in the 37-man squad.

Flanker Du Preez, who played for the South African under-20s team, became eligible to represent Scotland last year after completing three years of residency and has scored 14 tries in 71 appearances for Edinburgh.

The 25-year-old was included in the squad as an injury replacement during last year's November internationals but did not feature in a match.

Club mate Berghan, 26, who was born in New Zealand and spent most of his career there, qualifies through his Scottish grandfather.

Berghan is among seven props in the squad, along with Jon Welsh and Willem Nel, who is awaiting the results of a scan on a neck injury.

"It's a well-balanced and exciting group that have played a lot of rugby together, know each other well and are ambitious to do well in a Scotland jersey," Cotter said in a statement.

"I think if we get our mind-set right we can be competitive and push for wins in every game in this campaign."

The Scots begin their campaign with a home fixture against Joe Schmidt’s Ireland at Murrayfield on 4 February.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Alex Allan, Zander Fagerson, Gordon Reid (all Glasgow Warriors), Simon Berghan, Allan Dell, Willem Nel (all Edinburgh Rugby), Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Ross Ford, Stuart McInally (both Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby), John Barclay (Scarlets), Cornell Du Preez, John Hardie, Hamish Watson (all Edinburgh Rugby), Rob Harley, Josh Strauss, Ryan Wilson (all Glasgow Warriors)

Backs: Greig Laidlaw (Gloucester), Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell (all Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Weir (Edinburgh Rugby), Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Stormers), Matt Scott (Gloucester), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Tim Visser (Harlequins)