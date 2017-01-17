Rory O’Loughlin has home comforts in mind as Leinster bid to secure a Dublin quarter-final in the Champions Cup.

The triple champions are already through to the knock-out stage, courtesy of a 57-3 demolition job on Montpellier last weekend.

Leo Cullen’s side face a trip to Castres on Friday night (7.45pm) and 22-year-old O’Loughlin is eager to ensure a home tie.

“This weekend’s massive for us,” said the winger.

“By us winning this week we get that home quarter, which puts us in a much better position than having to travel away to some very hostile atmosphere.

“So that’s first and foremost on our minds, we need to get a win.”

O’Loughlin, who also plays in the centre, scored tries against Northampton, home and away, but his first European start was against Montpellier.

With the likes of Rob Kearney and Zane Kirchner pushing for a place in the starting XV, O’Loughlin is keenly aware that he faces a battle to keep the shirt.

“One bad performance can put you out of the team for a while so I need to just stay on top of things and keep going,” he says.

“I’ve enjoyed it massively this season, playing in these games. I just have to keep improving and getting better.

“It was great for me; that was my first start in Europe so it was a great experience, I won’t forget it anytime soon.

“Confidence is quite high at the moment in camp.

“Obviously, we knew that a win on Friday night would put us in the quarter-finals so that was our main goal and we focused all week on starting fast and putting them under pressure fitness-wise because we knew they were a massive team but that’s where we could get the edge if we moved them around a bit.

“I think we did that quite well, we started the game quite fast and to have a game like that where everything fell into place in front of a crowd like that and [a great] atmosphere.”

Listen to live coverage of Castres v Leinster (KO 7.45pm) and Toulouse v Connacht in the Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio 1 this Sunday from 2pm