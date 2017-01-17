Donal Lenihan has praised the leadership within the Munster squad after the southern province sealed their return to the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup at the weekend.

Back-to-back wins away to Racing 92 and Glasgow have ensured Munster will take part in the knockout stages of Europe's premier club rugby competition for the first time in four years.

Speaking on RTÉ 2fm's Game On, Lenihan highlighted the leadership players like CJ Stander, Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray have brought to the group.

The former Ireland international also singled out fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal and a more-matured Simon Zebo for praise.

Munster have been in impressive form since the tragic passing of head coach Anthony Foley, with Lenihan pointing out "their record since Anthony’s passing is put out there every week almost."

He added that "certain people" felt the recent wins over Leinster and Racing, who both fielded weakened sides, may not have amounted to major tests for the men in red.

Despite this, he said "they had two European games, back-to-back, away from home so that was going to certainly pose a big problem for them but they coped with everything that was thrown at them."

While Lenihan highlighted the fact that even Rassie Erasmus said Munster "didn’t play at a level maybe that they had reached in certain points in the season", they had the street smarts to see them through the encounter.

He added that while "they are not the finished package by any way or means ... they always find a way."

Lenihan also welcomed the questions being asked about the implementation of Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols following an incident involving Conor Murray.

The scrum-half was allowed to play on after suffering a bang to the head while making a tackle against Glasgow, before being substituted following a subsequent tackle.

Pointing out that "the medics that are involved in the four provinces are all put in place and authorised by the IRFU", Lenihan said he doubted they would put a player's health at risk.

"For a second I don’t believe they would do anything to put any player under pressure or put him back on to the field if there was any question mark about their capability of finishing the game," he said.

"I think it’s right the questions are asked, let the explanations be put out there and let's put it to bed."

With both Leinster and Munster safely in the quarter-finals ahead of the final round of games, Connacht have a chance of following up last season's historic Pro12 victory by joining their rivals in the knockout stages.

Standing in the Westerners way is a trip to the south of France to face European heavyweights Toulouse.

Connacht are currently top of Pool 2 on 18 points, one ahead of Wasps and four ahead of the French side.

With Wasps facing Zebre in their last game, they are all but assured of a win, meaning that a losing bonus point could secure second place for Connacht provided Toulouse don't score four tries.

Given the state of play in the four other pools, this would bring with it a quarter-final berth.

"I think a losing bonus point, if Toulouse don’t get the four-try winning bonus point, should be sufficient for Connacht," Lenihan said.

"I think that is well within their compass. A lot depends on who’s back from injury, who is available this weekend, but I think Connacht they are definitely capable of going out there and getting a losing bonus point.

"The bottom line is they have something tangible to play for, they probably won’t qualify for next year’s champions cup through the Pro12 given where they are at the moment so this offers them a lifeline.

"I’d give them every chance but it is going to be a very difficult one for them."

Listen to live coverage of Castries v Leinster this Friday (KO 7.45pm) and Toulouse v Connacht in the Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio One this Sunday from 2pm