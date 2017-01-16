Leinster senior coach Stuat Lancaster insists that Johnny Sexton has shown no ill-effects from the high tackle suffered against Montpellier, and believes the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols are sufficiently robust.

The Ireland number 10 was temporarily removed from the field of play after he was recklessly challenged with a high arm from his opposite number Francois Steyn in the comprehensive Champions Cup victory at the RDS.

Sexton passed the HIA assessment and returned to action as Leo Cullen’s side booked their place in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition with a game to spare.

That particular incident, coupled with a similar experience for Munster’s Conor Murray against Glasgow – the scrum-half also returned to action after passing the pitch-side protocols at Scotstoun – has again put the subject of concussion under the microscope.

In the case of Murray, the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) are set to investigate the circumstances surrounding his incident, while former Ireland team doctor Cliff Beirne told RTÉ Sport that the current protocols are “concerning”.

Lancaster said today that Sexton has no ill-effects from the Steyn incident - “he is fit and well and raring to go this week” - ahead of the final group game away to Castres on Friday night.

The former England head coach added that the medical practitioners must be trusted.

“In England I know that you’ve got an independent body that gets brought in to assess anything they feel is an untoward incident.

“Clearly the EPCR have done the same.

“I think they [HIA protocols] are robust, but everything can be improved"

“I think you have got to trust and let the people who are tasked with these decisions to do the right thing.

“Everyone, Munster, ourselves, Northampton, wants to do the right thing for the player, so anything that wants to help player welfare can only be a good thing.

“I think they [protocols] are robust, but everything can be improved, particularly in this area. I think we will.”

Lancaster has welcomed the extensive discussion around concussion and believes it will help the sport, and its athletes, regarding such as serious element of the game.

“People are of a mind that they recognise it as a serious issue, and everyone wants to try and improve the process to make it as safe as possible.

“It has to be a good thing that everyone is concerned about it and working hard to try and make sure that everything is done properly.”

Hooker Seán Cronin is definitely out of the trip to France, while the three-time European champions are hopeful that Robbie Henshaw (thigh strain), Isa Nacewa (dead leg) and Seán O’Brien (calf) will pass their respective fitness tests later in the week.

The loss of O’Brien was a disappointment for Leinster supporters, but a scan revealed a Grade One/Two tear which Lancaster insists isn’t “significant” and he could yet feature against the Top 14 side.

Lancaster admits that the strength in depth in the backrow department – Jack Conan claimed a hat-trick against Montpellier while Josh van der Flier and Jamie Heaslip both returned to the starting XV – softened the blow somewhat.

“He’s still a doubt for this weekend, but we’ll see how he progresses over the next 24-48 hours," he said.

"We certainly don’t want to take a risk with him.

“Jack had a great game obviously, but you can’t underestimate what Josh and Jamie did in terms of the unseen work, the breakdown and generating quick ball.

“I thought the balance was very strong at the weekend and Jack obviously reaped the rewards.”

