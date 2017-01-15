Ulster boss Les Kiss was disappointed after their 31-19 Champions Cup loss in Exeter without a bonus point effectively ended any hopes of the province advancing.

"We didn't look after our ball and gave away easy penalties," he said.

"There were a lot of good things from us but they worked us over in the early period of the second half.

"I've no complaints about the yellow card as they caught us out and put us under pressure and we didn't handle it."

The feature of the game was a brilliant duel between wings Jack Nowell and Piutau, which thrilled the Sandy Park crowd.

"Charles is a special talent but we are not doing enough to open up the spaces to give him more opportunities," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

"Jack was exceptional today and hopefully he can take that momentum into the Six Nations and, if England do well, he can secure a Lions place.

"A moment of inspiration from Piutau won the game for them in Belfast and it was a tit-for-tat contest with Jack.

"If you had Jack on one wing and Piutau on the other, you'd have some side."

Ulster face Bordeaux next week with only pride on the line.