Munster’s resurgence is all about “honouring” Anthony Foley, according to centre Jaco Taute.

The South African only joined the two-time Heineken Cup winners at the start of the season and was due to return to Western Province this month but has extended his contract until the summer.

And the 25-year-old is already fully versed in the ethos of the Brave and the Faithful.

Taute helped the Reds to their first European quarter-final in four years with victory over Glasgow yesterday and, asked if Munster were "unstoppable" since the death of head coach Foley in October, he told RTÉ Sport: “I wouldn’t say that yet but he’s [played] a major role for Munster over a long period of time.

"I think it’s all about honouring the man and continuing the great legacy that Munster has.

“[We] just all play for the jersey 'cos that’s the most important."

Johan Erasmus’ side never led in Scotstoun until Francis Saili scored what turned out to be the winning try in the 73rd minute.

They held out for a 14-12 win, which sees them qualify for the Champions Cup knock-out stages with a game to spare. The goal is now to secure a home quarter-final.

“I think staying clinical when it mattered most, good defence and taking our opportunities when we had some,” was Taute’s summation of the victory.

“Glasgow is a very good side at keeping you [out of] their half so when we got there we got some points, that’s the most important.

“Coming to Glasgow, they are a quality team...we knew it was going to be a great battle, we knew they were going to come all guns blazing so it’s a very important result for us and we’re glad to get the four points.

“We still need to play against Racing (Saturday, 5.30pm) and give our best so we can get another result and hopefully get a home quarter-final so it’s a massive week for us, lots to work on.

“[I] can’t wait to get back and put some points on Racing as well.”