Munster coach Rassie Erasmus was eager to keep a lid on expectations after watching his side book their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The Red Army edged out Group 1 rivals Glasgow 14-12 at Scotstoun thanks to Francis Saili's late try.

"If the players play as hard as they can and that takes us as far as possible, I think we would be stupid to put targets out there,” he said after the victory.

"We are still a fairly new team, a fairly new management team, so it's difficult to gauge where we can go.

"But if we avoid picking up a lot of injuries and keep our form like this, I think we've got a chance of getting somewhere."

Glasgow had their noses in front with 10 minutes to go but they saw their hopes of victory crushed when Stuart Hogg found himself sin-binned after his flailing arm connected with the face of rival wing Andrew Conway.

That opened up the space for Saili to score the decisive touchdown as he dived over in the corner within two minutes of Warriors going down to 14 men.

Yet the hosts had one last chance to snatch the win. Stand-off Finn Russell, however, decided to go for a chip-and-charge behind the Munster defence when the drop-goal attempt looked the safer option.

His gamble failed to pay off as Munster covered up and Glasgow will now have to beat Leicester, who were hammered 34-3 by Racing, at Welford Road next week to rescue their qualification prospects.