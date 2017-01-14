After their demolition of Zebre, Connacht and Tiernan O'Halloran are now looking forward to the "exciting situation" of trying to make the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time.

Pat Lam's side ran in ten tries against the lowly Italians at the Sportsground and in doing so collected their second bonus point in Pool 2. They now head the way in the Pool, with Wasps in second after narrow win over Toulouse.

O'Halloran helped himself to two tries and was in bullish mood afterwards when he spoke to RTÉ Sport about the prospects of heading to Toulouse next week and securing that last-eight berth.

"We're going to face a kingpin of European rugby but we're going over there to win and hopefully we can get a home quarter-final," he said.

"The confidence is high now after some pretty poor performances in the last few weeks"

"Connacht have gone there before and won; it's an exciting situation trying to qualify for the first time. We're all going to put in a big shift in training before we head over."

O'Halloran, who was also named man of the match for his performance against Zebre, did highlight however the lapses in concentration which allowed the opposition get two quick tries in the first half.

"We were disappointed with tries we conceded at the start of the game and it only highlights the fact that you have to keep the foot on the throat and keep going," he added.

"If you concede soft tries like that against Toulouse, with all their quality players, well then you're in trouble. They'll tear you apart - but the confidence is high now after some pretty poor performances in the last few weeks.

"I think for the first time in a long time having a near full-strength squad certainly helped us."