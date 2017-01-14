Francis Saili's try eight minutes from time edged Munster into the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup after a performance loaded with steel and grit in Glasgow.

No quarter was given in a ding-dong battle at Scotstoun with Tyler Bleyendaal keeping the visitors in touch off the tee as the fired-up hosts looked to gain revenge for their Thomond humbling.

Finn Russell's penalty pulled Glasgow 12-9 ahead with 20 minutes to go but Saili finished off a brilliant Munster move in the 72nd minute and the province survived a tension-filled finale to book their place in the last eight.

