Leinster coach Leo Cullen won’t bask too long in his side’s magnificent 57-3 bonus-point win over Montpellier in the Champions Cup, with his focus now shifting to securing a home quarter-final in the competition.

The five pool winners will battle it out for four home berths and Cullen insists that the trip to Castres on 20 January could prove crucial, despite his side having already secured top spot in Pool 4.

“You see the way all the pools are unfolding and you tend to get some big scores in the last couple of rounds,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“We talked beforehand that every point does matter.

“We need to try and push on now. It’s great to be in the quarter-finals but we need to see about getting a home quarter-final because it makes a big difference.

“It’s a very tough challenge, we’ve been to Castres a few times before.

“They’ve got a very strong home record, particularly in the Top 14, and they had a huge win over Northampton over there and a good win against Montpellier as well.

“They’re a dangerous team.”

Frans Steyn's dismissal for a cyclical tackle on Jonathan Sexton after 26 minutes made the visitors’ task impossible, but Cullen was pleased by the attitude his side displayed, not only over the 80 minutes, but also in the run-up to Friday night’s games at the RDS.

“I’m really pleased with that,” he said of the win.

“We ran a bit of a fine line between probably overplaying a bit at times.

“We got ourselves into a little bit of trouble, but we wanted to try and play at pace and move what we perceived as a pretty big Montpellier team around the place.

“Obviously, the red card changed the dynamic of the came pretty drastically.

“We had built a little bit of a lead at that stage but it had a pretty big bearing on the end result.

But I’m really delighted with the way the players went about their business this week.”

Sean O’Brien failed to feature in the win, but is expected to train next week.

“He’s a little bit of tightness in his calf and he hadn’t done enough training-wise to really be in contention,” Cullen revealed.

“We’ll see how he is. He’s due to run over the weekend with a view to training on Monday and Wednesday. We’ll make some calls then.”