Rugby

Leinster kick off the live sports action this weekend as they host Montpellier in Pool 4 of the Champions Cup.

The game is live on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On from 7pm, while TV viewers can follow all the action from the RDS on Sky Sports 2 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Connacht are next of the Irish provinces in action, their home tie against Zebre in Pool 2 is live on Sky Sports Mix on Saturday at 1pm.

Munster’s winner-takes-a lot Pool 1 tie against Glasgow will be shown live on Sky Sports 2 from 5.30pm, also on Saturday.

Finally, BT Sport 2 are showing Ulster’s Pool 5 trip to Exeter Chiefs on Sunday, kick-off 5.30pm.

If you miss out on the live action TG4 will show highlights of the action tonight at 11.15pm and tomorrow at 5.45pm.

Soccer

The Premier League takes centre stage in England this weekend and Spurs can move into second place with a win over James McClean’s WBA, live on Sky Sports 1 at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports 5 will show West Ham v Crystal Palace in their 3pm slot, while league leaders Chelsea travel to face champions Leicester on BT Sport 1 at 5.30pm.

If you fancy watching Lionel Messi playing soccer, Barcelona host Las Palmas in La Liga at 5.15pm on Sky Sports 3.

Eurosport 2 has action from the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, starting at 4pm it’s Gabon v Guinea-Bissau followed by Burkina Faso v Cameroon. Also, Algeria v Zimbabwe (Sunday 4pm).

Sunday’s a super day, according to Sky Sports 1, and they’ll have Everton v Manchester City at 1.30pm, and Manchester United v Liverpool at 4pm.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are away to Sevilla on Sky Sports 1 at 7.45pm.

American Football

Sky Sports 2 is the home for the quarter-finals of the NFL this weekend. Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons, and Houston Texans @ New England Patriots, as they say in America, from 9pm Saturday.

Sunday’s action sees Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys, 6.05pm.

Tennis

Dubliner James McGee is one match away from the first-round proper at the Australia Open in Melbourne.

He faces Australian Blake Mott in the final round of qualifying on Saturday at 1.30am Irish time, with Eurosport 1 showing qualifying highlights at 7.30am on Saturday morning. Hopefully, they'll have reason to include the Irish number one.

Golf

Sky Sports 4 is showing action from the Honolulu Open in Hawaii, and the South Africa Open where Rory McIlroy is in contention after two rounds.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays in the opening game of the Masters on Sunday. BBC2 and Eurosport 2 share coverage from Alexandra Palace, London. From 1pm until 5.15pm on BBC and until 10pm on Eurosport.

Darts

The British Darts Organisation World Championship is reaching its conclusion and Channel 4 and BT Sport 1 will both show Sunday’s men’s final, from 4pm. Friday and Saturday's action from the Lakeside is split, with C4 showing the afternoon sessions and BT covering the evening matches.