Rassie Erasmus has made four changes for Munster's Champions Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 5.30pm) as Ireland international Keith Earls returns to the starting line-up.

Earls came off the bench to win his 50th European cap in the 32-7 win over Racing 92 last weekend.

In the front row, loose-head prop Dave Kilcoyne starts this weekend with Niall Scannell and John Ryan continuing at hooker and tight-head respectively.

Donnacha Ryan is joined in the second row by Jean Kleyn, who has overcome last week's illness to make his first European start for the province.

Jack O'Donoghue takes the place of the injured Tommy O'Donnell in the back row as captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander continue at blindside and number 8.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal are again the half-back pairing, with no change to the midfield partnership of Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute.

The final changes sees Keith Earls start on the wing in place of Ronan O'Mahony joining last week's try scorers Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo in the back three.

Munster believe that O'Donnell, who sprained his ankle in the Racing win, will make a quick return to action, however fellow back-row Robin Copeland will be out for six to seven weeks after requiring surgery on his thumb.

20-year-old centre Sam Arnold faces two months out with a knee problem.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O'Mahony Capt., Jack O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Thomas Du Toit, Dave Foley, Billy Holland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.

Connacht welcome back captain John Muldoon for their Champions Cup match at home to Zebre on Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

Muldoon has recovered from the injury that ruled him out of the Pro12 loss to the Ospreys and will start in the back row,

In all, coach Pat Lam makes five personnel changes from the team that lined out in Wales last weekend.

Craig Ronaldson returns from injury to start at inside centre while John Cooney will play at out-half for the first time in his career. The scrum-half position is filled by the returning Irish international Kieran Marmion.

Up front, Lewis Stevenson comes in to start in the second row, having made ten appearances from the bench this season.

Eoin McKeon is named at openside flanker, having reached the 100-cap milestone at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea last weekend.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Rory Parata, Craig Ronaldson, Matt Healy, John Cooney, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Lewis Stevenson, James Cannon, Sean O’Brien, Eoin McKeon, John Muldoon (captain).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, JP Cooney, John Andress, James Connolly, Naulia Dawai, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Danie Poolman.

Ulster have made three personnel changes for the Champions Cup trip to play Exeter Chiefs on Sunday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Dave Shanahan will make his first senior start after being named at scrum-half, while Charles Piutau and Pete Browne are also brought into the starting XV.

Shanahan will be partnered at half-back by Paddy Jackson, who kicked a match-winning drop goal when the two sides met at Kingspan Stadium in Round 2 in October.

Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey continue their midfield combination outside the Ireland fly-half.

Piutau, ranked second in the competition for metres made in attack, is selected on the right wing, with captain Andrew Trimble moving to the opposite flank.

Louis Ludik, who was impressive in last week's game at Parc y Scarlets, is retained at full-back.

Ross Kane will make his first European start after being selected in an unchanged front row that also includes Ireland skipper Rory Best and Callum Black.

Browne's inclusion in the second row alongside Kieran Treadwell means that Iain Henderson will shift to the back row and will wear the number 6 jersey, alongside Chris Henry and Sean Reidy.

Clive Ross, Paul Marshall and Jacob Stockdale make way for the new faces in the starting side, but the trio are included among the replacements.

Ulster: L Ludik, C Piutau, L Marshall, S McCloskey, A Trimble (captain), P Jackson, D Shanahan;(1-8): C Black, R Best, R Kane, K Treadwell, P Browne, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy;

Replacements (16-23): J Andrew, A Warwick, J Simpson, F van der Merwe, C Ross, P Marshall, B Herron, J Stockdale.