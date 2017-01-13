It's Round 5 of the Champions Cup and RTÉ analyst Tony Ward is expecting joy for three of the Irish provinces this weekend, with qualification for the quarter-finals very much on the line for a number of sides.

The match between Munster and Glasgow on Saturday at Scotstoun (KO 5.30) is one that Ward is really really looking forward to as the top two sides in Pool 1 come face to face.

Speaking on Radio 1's Morning Ireland, the former Ireland international was singing the praises of the Scottish outfit.

"I love the way Glasgow go about their business under Gregor Townsend and you have to say they play an exciting brand of expansive rugby," he said.

"That said, I think they'll adopt a more pragmatic approach for this game."

Much has been said about Munster's revival, with some now tipping them to win the Champions Cup come May.

Ward accepts that Munster are certainly heading in the right direction, and adds that this assignment in Glasgow should tell us a bit more about their end of season prospects.

"I think this is a huge test as to where Munster are definitely at. They have improved out of all proportion and are serious side again as we saw last week in Paris.

"I think Munster can win but it will go right down to the wire. It's on an artificial pitch but I do this there is real substance to this Munster challenge now. They have many leaders emerging in their squad.

"Huge game, but heart and head goes for Munster."

Leinster will become the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions if they defeat Montpellier at the RDS this evening, (KO 7.45pm - live on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm).

Ward, while accepting that the French side are a "powerful unit" he feels that Leinster have enough about them to deal with the challenge and progress from Pool 4.

"Montpellier are travelling at full strength and have a huge pack of forwards, so it's going to be a huge test for Leinster," he outlined.

"Leinster, however, are in a really good place at the moment in terms of their strength and depth. When you look at the trust that Leo Cullen in placing in the likes of Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin, James Treacy coming in as hooker, Jack Coonan on the flank, whether it's eight or six - well I just think it augurs so well.

"I think Leinster have to win and will win. Forget about the bonus, if they win that will do them just fine. They'll be in the quarters."

The second Irish side in action on Saturday is Connacht, who play host to Zebre in their Pool 2 clash at the Sportsground.

Ward is adamant that Connacht have to pick up a bonus point as they aim to keep the pressure on Pool leaders Wasps.

"Pat Lam will have to look for the bonus win, any team that plays Zebre has to set out to get the five points.

"Connacht have been decimated with injury and really unfortunate. I still think they have enough strength and depth, just about, and also will be boosted by the return of some key players."

Ulster are up against it on their quest to get out of Pool 5 and Ward is not backing them in their away encounter against Exeter on Sunday, (KO 7.45pm).

"Ulster are struggling somewhat. They've had four wins in their last 11 games. This is must-win territory for them, but bear in mind Ruan Pienaar is now out and he is the focal point of the team for me.

"It will be a close again but a win may be beyond Ulster."