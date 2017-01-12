Robbie Henshaw has warned his Leinster team mates must be “100% switched on” when they face Montpellier in the Champions Cup at the RDS on Friday.

Leinster have named an experienced side for the clash and will become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals should they win.

The three-time European champions are five points clear of their French opponents with two group games left, having taken charge in a pool that also includes Northampton and Castres.

And should Leinster reach the last eight, it would be in stark contrast to last season's European campaign when they bowed out following five defeats from six matches.

Leinster and Ireland centre Henshaw said: "We know we are going to have our work cut out and it's going to be a tough game. We will need to be 100% switched on.

"Montpellier are a massive side and have a lot of skill across the board.

"Their pack is probably the biggest we've played against this year, so we need to be strong in defence, razor-sharp in attack and keep the ball moving around the pitch.

"It's going to be a physical game, but we need to control it. Obviously, that starts with our physicality in defence and putting in some big shots."

Listen to live coverage of Leinster vs Montpellier in the Champions Cup on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm this Friday