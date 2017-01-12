Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named an experienced side to face Montpellier in the Champions Cup, but injury rules Seán O'Brien out of the match-day 23.

Cullen has made five changes from the team that thrashed Zebre last time out in the Guinness Pro12, but O'Brien, who scored in the rout of the Italians, will not take any part of Friday’s clash at the RDS (KO 7.45pm).

The 29-year-old has a tight calf, but Cullen confirmed he is expected be fit for next week's pool finale away to Castres.

Leo Cullen confirms that Seán O'Brien will be available for selection for next week's game v Castres. #LEIvMON — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 12, 2017

Isa Nacewa returns at full back in place of Zane Kirchner, while Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin continue on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again the midfield partnership, while Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton continue their partnership at half-back.

In the front row, Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong are named to start, with James Tracy continuing at hooker.

Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs again line up in the second row behind them.

Heaslip, who came off the bench to score the final try in the rout of Zebre, returns to the backrow, with Jack Conan moving to blindside flanker.

Josh van der Flier, who missed the win over the Italians through illness, starts at openside flanker.

Rob Kearney is named on the bench after returning to training.

Cullen is expecting a difficult assignment from a side who lie three points behind table toppers Leinster in Pool 4.

"We have a lot of respect for Montpellier. It was a tough game over in France," he said.

"Montpellier are third in the Top 14, on a good run and have world class players. They're a very good side."

Former Ireland international Tomás O'Leary has been named on the bench for the Jake White's side. O'Leary arrived at Montpellier in October on a short-term deal as injury cover.

Leinster team v Montpellier: Isa Nacewa (c); Adam Byrne,Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rory O’Loughlin; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rob Kearney.

Montpellier team v Leinster: Joffrey Michel; Timoci Nagusa, Vincent Martin, Joe Tomane, Nemani Nadolo; François Steyn, Nic White; Mikheil Nariashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Jannie Du Plessis; Paul Willemse, Konstantine Mikautadze; Fulgence Ouedraogo, Akapusi Quera (captain), Pierre Spies.

Replacements: Charles Geli, Yvan Watremez, Davit Kubriashvili, Antoine Battut, Kelian Galletier, Tomás O’Leary, Henry Immelman, Jesse Mogg

Listen to live coverage of Leinster vs Montpellier in the Champions Cup on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm this Friday