Former Ireland and Munster prop Marcus Horan has left his role as head coach of Shannon, with the struggling 1B club replacing him with Tom Hayes.

Horan, along with backs coach Ian Sherwin, has paid the price for a poor start to the season, with the Shannon rooted to the foot of Division 1B with just one win from nine games.

The 67-cap international was in just his second season in charge and will immediately be replaced by Hayes, brother of John, who soldiered with Horan for many years at both provincial nd international level.

“Following a mid-term review by the Rugby Committee at Shannon RFC, it was decided that Tom Hayes would assume the role of head coach with immediate effect,” the club statement read.

“The club wishes to thank both of our outgoing coaches, Marcus Horan and Ian Sherwin, for their huge contribution to Shannon RFC and wish them every success in the future. The club will be making no further comment regarding this issue.”

Horan won four All-Ireland League titles with Shannon as a player, though is replaced by another man with strong links with the club.

Hayes in action during his time with Exeter Chiefs

Hayes too is a former player, and carved out a fine career in England after first joining Plymouth Albion in 2005 and later the Exeter Chiefs, where he later became captain, before being forced into retirement through injury four years ago.

Hayes joined Horan’s backroom team at the start of the season, but has now been handed his first major role in a coaching capacity.