Connacht forwards coach Jimmy Duffy has said he isn’t considering becoming Pat Lam’s successor when the Kiwi departs the Sportsground at the end of the season.

Lam will leave the Pro12 champions to take up a role with Premiership side Bristol, and speculation has surrounded the identity of his successor.

Connacht take on Zebre in the Champions Cup this Saturday (KO 1pm) and speaking at the team’s press conference, Duffy appeared to rule himself out of contention.

“As of three weeks’ ago, whenever it was [Lam’s departure] was announced, I was the forwards’ coach,” the former Connacht player said.

“It is not something that I’d consider to be honest. I’m just concentrating on my job at the minute and trying to do that as best I can.”

Duffy joined the province’s coaching team for pre-season after working as Elite Player Development Officer in the successful Connacht Rugby Academy since 2011.

Duffy has been the head coach of Connacht Rugby's U-20s for the past four seasons and assistant coach to Nigel Carolan with the Connacht Eagles, and previously for seven seasons with Ireland U-18s.

Connacht are locked in a three-way battle at the top with Wasps and Toulouse and will face Zebre (home) and Toulouse (away) as they bid to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

