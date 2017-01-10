Glasgow were “spooked” by the whole Thomond Park experience when they lost their Champions Cup tie to Munster last October but will be a different proposition on Saturday, according to Donal Lenihan.

That game, which 14-man Munster won 38-17, took place just a day after the funeral of head coach Anthony Foley, who died the previous weekend in Paris.

Johan Erasmus’ side travel to Scotstoun on Saturday (5.30pm) sitting three points ahead of the Warriors in Pool 1.

But former Ireland manager Donal Lenihan says Glasgow will not be dismissed so easily this time around.

“Munster have one defeat in the last 11 games,” Lenihan told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On.

“There’s no doubt in my mind they’ve improved immeasurably this year all over the field.

“But it is going to be a different challenge against Glasgow.

"That pool game the day after Anthony Foley’s funeral was just one of these surreal occasions where I think Glasgow were actually spooked on the day.

“Munster just played out of their skin. That wasn’t a fair reflection of what Glasgow have been doing this year. They are a very strong side.

"A lot of their players were involved with Scotland who had a very good autumn series.

“They have the advantage of playing on the 4G pitch, which, whether you like it or not, does give an advantage to the team who is used to playing on it, and it suits the way Glasgow want to play.

“At this stage you’re looking to get a home quarter-final and you’d have to think that whoever wins that game that they will have a home quarter-final so there’s a massive amount at stake.”

Munster have already beaten the Warriors at the Glasgow venue this season when they recorded a 16-15 win in the Pro12 in December.

Listen to live coverage of Leinster vs Montpellier in the Champions Cup on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm this Friday