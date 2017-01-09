Robbie Henshaw says that Ireland's looming Six Nations campaign will help to sharpen his and centre partner Garry Ringrose's focus for Leinster's final two Champions Cup pool games.

Leinster face Montpellier at the RDS on Friday night aiming to lock down top spot in Pool 3 and, with Ulster's Jared Payne out until at least March with a kidney injury, the young pair have a chance to impress Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.

"It's been going really well," 23-year-old Henshaw told RTÉ Sport of his combination with Ringrose (21).

"I'm enjoying playing with him and we fed off one another well at the weekend (in the 70-6 win against Zebre).

"I'm looking forward to building that this week, next week and into the future.

"We want to do our best to be in the Ireland squad so we need to keep playing the best we can in blue and put our hands up."

"Everyone knows that there are two big European games and the international coaches will have their eyes on us. They'll be planning ahead to the Six Nations and thinking of combinations.

"So every player wants to play well but ultimately we want to do the best for our teams, that comes first.

"It's an exciting period for every player in contention for the Irish shirt."

Lions coach Warren Gatland recently named Henshaw and prop Tadhg Furlong as 'two players to watch' in 2017 and Henshaw admits he'd love to be on the plane to New Zealand this summer.

"It's a long-term goal," he said. "Obviously I have my eyes on that but the sole focus is to play well week-in, week-out, hopefully play well in green come Six Nations and have my hand up.

"It's a long season so you can't look too far forward but I'd lie if I wasn't saying I had my eye on that as well.

"It's an honour to be name-checked by the Lions coach so hopefully I'll keep doing the basics well and keep performing to the best I can to be in contention at the end of the year."

As for this week's assignment, Henshaw knows that the physically imposing Montpellier, who beat Leinster 22-16 in France, won't be turned over in the manner of last week's Italian visitors.

"It was a good confidence-builder last week but we know we're going to have our work cut out. It's going to be a tough game," he said.

"Montpellier are a massive side and have a lot of skill across the board.

"Their pack is probably the biggest we've played this year so we need to be strong in defence and razor sharp in attack, keep the ball moving around the pitch.

"It's going to be a physical game but we need to control it to the best we can and obviously that starts with our physicality in defence and putting in big shots.

"We'll need to be switched on 100%."

Leinster have also been boosted by Johnny Sexton coming through his first game in almost two months last week.

Henshaw is relishing the prospect of seeing his Ireland colleague back to full tilt on Friday.

"His experience is invaluable," said Henshaw. "To have his voice, in training and on the pitch, his leadership is incredible.

"He's quick to release the ball and put you in space so it's a dream to play outside him. He's going to build again this week."

Listen to live coverage of Leinster vs Montpellier in the Champions Cup on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm this Friday