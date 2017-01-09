Leinster's Johnny Sexton is fit to face Montpellier in the Champions Cup on Friday after coming through his return to action last weekend.

The Ireland out-half hadn't played in the seven weeks since the international side's November defeat to New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

However, he kicked 12 points and got almost an hour under his belt in the 70-6 Pro12 demolition of Zebre at the RDS last Friday.

Hooker Sean Cronin misses out with a hamstring complaint and will undergo a scan later this week but full-back Rob Kearney (ankle) is back in full training training and could play against the French visitors.

Prop Andrew Porter has passed the return to play protocols after being forced off with a head injury in the New Year's Eve victory over Ulster while Ed Byrne and Cathal Marsh played for UCD and St Mary's at the weekend.

Mike Ross (hamstring) and Fergus McFadden are also back in training and getting closer to full fitness.

Scrum coach Fogarty saluted the progress made by Leinster in the last 12 months, following a disappointing European campaign last season which saw them lose five of their six pool games.

“I think if you look at where we were this time last season against Bath in Round 5 to where we are now we have made some good progress.

“For the players, six made their first starts that night in the RDS in a game that had no significance for us in terms of Europe unfortunately but has played a huge role in the development of those young lads.

“As a club as well, we are in a better place and I suppose Friday gives us the chance to top the pool and after that we will see about a home quarter-final.

"But we have to do our jobs right on Friday first against Montpellier. I think it can be a really special night for this group of players and this club and I hope the crowd play their part in that too.”

Listen to live coverage of Leinster vs Montpellier in the Champions Cup on RTÉ 2fm's Game On from 7pm this Friday