According to a report in the French media, Munster are to sign Chris Farrell and James Hart, who both currently play in the Top 14.

Both players did line for Grenoble under coach Bernard Jackman, before Hart joined Racing at the start of this season.

The latter, who can play as a scrum-half or fly-half, joined the Paris club on a three-year deal and made his debut alongside Dan Carter. However, the Dubliner has not been able to nail down a regular spot in the side.

Farrell, a centre, won five caps for Ulster before moving to France in 2014. He is a likely replacement for Jaco Taute who is set to leave Munster this at the end of the season.