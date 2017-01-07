Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus admitted the rearranged Champions Cup game with Racing 92 was emotionally difficult for all concerned, but was proud of the focus from his team.

The visitors needed a victory against the winless French club to remain on course for the knockout stages, and duly delivered a bonus-point 32-7 win at Stade Yves-du-Manoir.

Tries from Simon Zebo, CJ Stander and Andrew Conway paved the way for a 25-0 interval lead, before hooker Niall Scannell delivered the all-important fourth try in the 54th minute.

The round one fixture was postponed back in October following the sudden death of head coach Anthony Foley at the team hotel.

Both sets of fans paid tribute before the game in welcoming the teams, both teams warmed up in commemorative t-shirts, while the round of applause was widely received by all in attendance.

After the game, the South African was asked if the dominant victory was the perfect way to honour the Munster legend.

“I wouldn’t say the perfect way,” he said.

“Even if the result didn’t go our way I think the guys bought into a plan this week, they executed the plan and they stay so focused in a tough week, a tough morning.

“When we arrived at the ground, the Munster fans welcomed us here. Your eyes welled up a little bit and the guys kept focused.

“For as long as I am here, he [Foley] will always be part of the build-up.”

With two rounds of games remaining, Munster lead the way in Pool One on 16 points, three points ahead of Glasgow Warriors before they travel to Scotland next weekend.

They will conclude their group with a home fixture against a Racing side with nothing to play for.

The two-time European champions conceded a late score when flanker Matthieu Voisin capitalised on a rare defensive mix-up on the night between Zebo and Conway, but Erasmus admitted he was happy with their own “clinical” play, and also praised the contribution of the replacements in the French capital.

Dave Kilcoyne, Keith Earls, Francis Saili, Jack O’Donoghue and Stephen Archer were among those to be called into action off the subs bench, with Munster now firmly in control of their own destiny.

The Warriors will pose an altogether different proposition in Scotstoun in what is likely to be a shoot-out for top spot.

Since losing by a single point at Thomond Park in the Pro12 at the start of December, they have won four on the bounce and Erasmus is wary of next week’s challenge.

“They [Glasgow] beat Racing home and away. They have got Leicester still away,” he said.

“The pool is still open. It’s a tough race.”