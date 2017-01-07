Garry Ringrose believes Leinster’s dominant win over Zebre on Friday night sets them up perfectly for next week’s crunch European tie with Montpellier.

The Ireland centre dived over for a try during the 70-6 win over the Italians at the RDS, which moves them back into second place in the Pro12 locked on 46 points with leaders Munster.

A win next Friday night at the Ballsbridge venue will ensure Leinster top spot in Pool 4 of the European Champions Cup and a place in the knock-out stages, and Ringrose says the Zebre match was ideal preparation for Montpellier.

“It was a big week for us, leading into two big European games, so we wanted to nail our performance this week as best we could,” explained the 21-year-old, speaking to RTÉ Sport.

“We weren’t too far off, bar a few minor errors we can iron out of our game, but nothing we can’t review and fix before next week. We’d be anxious to look back on the tape and see where we can get better.

“We tried to start fast and we’d worked hard on preparing for Zebre because we respect them and know that they pose threats right across the park. We had to bring our A game and we weren’t too far off it, though there’s still room for improvement.

“Getting the win and scoring as many tries as we could was the priority. We played some good shape and hopefully we can bring some of that momentum into next week.”

If Leinster beat their French opponents on Friday at the RDS they will guarantee a quarter-final spot, though defeat opens the pool right back up with a potentially tricky trip to Castres seven days later.

Ringrose says that head coach Leo Cullen has told his players to treat the upcoming game like a must-wing test match.

He said: “That’s the way we’re going to treat it. We lost over there and we’re kicking ourselves that we missed a few opportunities so we’re going to try to right a few wrongs. Our focus has always been to qualify from the group and we have an opportunity to achieve that.

“It’s a massive week for the club, especially at home here in front of our own crowd where we’ll want a full house, or as close to it as possible. We need bums on seats and everyone cheering us on because it is a massive task.”

Ringrose scores a try against Zebre

Ringrose is forming a hugely exciting young centre partnership alongside fellow-Ireland international Robbie Henshaw, who moved to Dublin from Connacht at the end of last season.

At 23-years-old Henshaw is only two years older than his new team-mate, but he has been playing at the top level for longer.

“He’s an incredible player and he covers my ass a lot of the time,” laughed Ringrose. “That mightn’t be evident at lot of the time, but it’s a pleasure to play beside someone with the experience he has.

“I’m constantly learning and soaking up everything I can from him. It’s amazing opportunity.”

You can listen to live commentary of Leinster-Montpellier in Pool 4 of the ECC on Friday on RTÉ 2FM, kick-off 7.45pm