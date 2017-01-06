Dan Carter is among the 11 players to drop out of the Racing 92 team to face Munster in the re-arranged Champions Cup fixture at Stade Yves-du-Manoir.

The Pool One fixture (KO 3.45pm) was postponed last October after Munster head coach Anthony Foley died at the team hotel in Paris, and since then the French side have lost three from three and appear to be concentrating their efforts on the Top 14 with their latest selection.

Just four players remain from the 17-11 defeat to Toulon last week, with winger Teddy Thomas the only survivor in the backline.

Lock Francois van der Merwe, captain Chris Masoe and flanker Antoinne Claasen also retain their places, with the likes of Carter, Eddie Ben Arous, Dimitri Szarzewski, Leone Nakarawa, Maxime Machenaud, and Brice Dulin among the internationals who have dropped out of the starting XV.

Former Clontarf and Belvedere College player James Hart is named among the replacements. The 25-year-old, who joined from Grenoble last summer, will provide cover for scrum-half Xavier Chauveau.

Racing 92 team v Munster: Juan Imhoff; Joe Rokocoko, Casey Laulala, Anthony Tuitavke, Teddy Thomas; Benjamin Dambielle, Xavier Chauveau; Khatchik Vartanov, Camille Chat, Luc Ducalcon; Gerbrandt Grobler, Francois van der Merwe; Chris Masoe, Matthieu Voisin, Antonie Claassen.

Replacements: Virgile Lacombe, Julien Brugnaut, Cedate Gomes Sa, Ali Williams, So’otala Fa’aso’o, James Hart, Dan Carter, Henry Chavancy.

Ce samedi à 16h45, les Ciel et Blanc reçoivent les Irlandais du @Munsterrugby, découvrez le XV de départ Francilien. #R92MUN pic.twitter.com/hszqbrO93U — Racing 92 (@racing92) January 6, 2017

Munster meanwhile have made no fewer than ten changes to the side that defeated Connacht in their New Year's Eve clash at the Sportsground, with Rassie Erasmus picking arguably the strongest side available.

Five personnel changes are seen in the pack. Niall Scannell and John Ryan both return to join James Cronin in the front row, while Donnacha Ryan comes into the second row in partnering Billy Holland, who makes the positional switch from number six.

Tommy O'Donnell has overcome an ankle injury sustained at the Sportsground last weekend to continue at openside, with the returning duo of captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander taking charge at six and eight respectively.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half-back partnership, as do Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute in midfield. Simon Zebo's return at full-back sees Andrew Conway move to the right wing, with Ronan O'Mahony named on the opposite flank.

Munster team to play Racing 92: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O'Mahony - capt., Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Jack O'Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Keith Earls, Francis Saili