Wales are waiting for Leigh Halfpenny to decide where his rugby future lies after Welsh Rugby Union boss Martyn Phillips revealed he had been made "the best offer we possibly can."

Halfpenny's employers - French giants Toulon - are understood to have lined up a bumper six-figure deal aimed at keeping him on the Cote d'Azur beyond a current final season of his existing three-year-contract.

But the 28-year-old full-back or wing, who has won 66 caps and starred on 2013 Lions duty in Australia, could head back to Wales on a national dual contract funded by the WRU and whichever region - potentially his former team Cardiff Blues - he plays for.

"You would want him in your mix, not at a distance. He is somebody we think a lot of," WRU group chief executive Phillips said today. "We have made him the best offer we possibly can.

"Obviously, we all hope he comes back (to Wales), but he is his own man, and I respect his decision. I am sure there is a bit of head and heart for him to go through. It's difficult. We have all been in those positions.

"Clearly, I hope he does come back, but if he doesn't, I understand that.

"Obviously, the clock is now ticking, and there is a point at which certainly Toulon would need some certainty.

"The reality is we can pick him (for Wales) anyway, but I am sure Leigh knows that some time in the next couple of weeks he has got to make a call on it."