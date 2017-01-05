Johnny Sexton will make his Leinster return in Friday's Pro12 clash with Zebre at the RDS.

The out-half hasn't played since sustaining an injury to his hamstring in the Autumn International against New Zealand on 19 November.

He will captain the side at number 10, partnering Luke McGrath who continues at scrum-half.

In all, there are seven changes to the side Leo Cullen sent out against Ulster on New Year's Eve.

In the backs, three internationals return with Zane Kirchner taking up his place at full-back, as Adam Byrne and Rory O'Loughlin continue on the wings.

The second change sees Robbie Henshaw come in to the number 13 jersey to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre.

In the pack, Cian Healy and James Tracy start alongside Michael Bent who will win his 75th cap for the province.

Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs are again selected as the second-row combination but there are two final additions in the back row.

Dan Leavy starts at blindside flanker, with Jack Conan coming in at the base of the scrum in the number eight jersey.

Sean O'Brien starts again this week but with Leavy starting at six, O'Brien swaps across and fills the number seven jersey for the final Pro12 game before attention turns to the Champions Cup.

Leinster: Z Kirchner; A Byrne , G Ringrose, R Henshaw, R O'Loughlin, J Sexton (capt), L McGrath, C Healy, J Treacy, M Bent, D Toner, H Triggs, D Leavy, S O'Brien, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, J McGrath, T Furlong, R Ruddock, J Heaslip, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, N Reid

The Ulster team to face Scarlets in the Guinness Pro12 on Friday evening features nine personnel changes from the one which lost out to Leinster at the RDS last week.

Ireland captain Rory Best returns to the line-up for the match in Llanelli, as do fellow internationals Iain Henderson, Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall.

Best will be joined in an all-new front row by props Callum Black and Ross Kane, who will make his second senior start.



Henderson will partner Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while Chris Henry is elevated from the bench to start in the back row alongside Clive Ross and Sean Reidy, who switches to number eight.

Louis Ludik and Jacob Stockdale come into the back three, where they are joined by captain Andrew Trimble.

Marshall and Stuart McCloskey will line up in midfield, with Paul Marshall and Jackson occupying the half-back positions.



Named among the replacements, Jonny Simpson will be hoping to earn his second cap after impressing off the bench last week against Leinster. John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Franco van der Merwe and Pete Browne will provide additional forward cover.



Elsewhere, Dave Shanahan could make his first senior appearance of the season if called upon. Brett Herron and Tommy Bowe complete the match-day squad.



Scarlets are one of the competition's in-form teams, having been defeated just once in the last nine rounds of Pro12 action.



Ulster: L Ludik, A Trimble (captain), L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, P Jackson, P Marshall; C Black, R Best, R Kane, K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, C Henry, S Reidy

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, J Simpson, F van der Merwe, P Browne, D Shanahan, B Herron, T Bowe