As Munster prepare for an emotionally-charged Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 this weekend, captain Peter O’Mahony has revealed the huge impact late coach Anthony Foley still has on the team.

Foley died of an acute pulmonary oedema in Paris in October at the age of just 42.

“It’s not just all of a sudden that we have started thinking about Axel,” O’Mahony said.

“We think about him every day, probably a good few times of the day.

“Every meeting that we go into, he’s probably mentioned a couple of times.

“You can see the way we play, it’s got him written all over it.

“It’s hard not to think about him all the time and it won’t be any different this week.”

“He used to love going to France and talking about the emotion, and how tough it was, and how much he enjoyed it"

Current coach Rassie Erasmus has embraced the legacy Foley left behind, according to O’Mahony.

“Rassie has been driving what they worked on before he passed on,” the Cork man said.

“He’s been really good driving that.

“He used to love going to France and talking about the emotion, and how tough it was, and how much he enjoyed it.

“It will be a big week for us and an important week for us for many reasons.”