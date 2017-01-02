Ahead of next weekend's rescheduled Champions Cup game against Racing 92, Munster have confirmed that Darren Sweetnam will be sidelined for six weeks.

Sweetnam sustained a knee injury in an off-the-ball tackl just before half-time in Munster's Pro12 win over Leinster on St Stephen's Day.

After subsequently seeing a specialist, the Corkman has been told that he may be mid-February before he can return to action.

In other injury news for the province, Tommy O'Donnell will undergo further investigation for an ankle injury he sustained late on in the Pro12 win over Connacht on New Year's Eve.

Alex Wootton (shoulder), Sean McCarthy (knee), Mark Chisholm (concussion), Duncan Casey (knee), Mike Sherry (back), Cathal Sheridan (ankle) are all currently available.

On a player news front, it has been confirmed that Angus Lloyd and Jaco Taute will remain with the province until June 2017.

In joining the province at the start of November on a short-term loan from Ulster, scrumhalf Lloyd has extended his stay until the summer. The 24-year-old Dublin native made his debut against Treviso at the end of November.

Springbok Taute, who plays centre/fullback has made 11 appearances for Munster so far, scoring five tries.