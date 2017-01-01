Les Kiss says his Ulster side will dust themselves down and turn their attentions to Scarlets following defeat to a ‘clinical’ Leinster team in their Pro12 clash at the RDS.

A fired-up Leinster capitalised on scrappy Ulster play and notched up a 17-0 half-time lead despite playing against the wind, with tries from Rory O'Loughlin and Luke McGrath.

O’Loughlin crossed again in the second half to see Leinster run out 22-7 winners, with Charles Piutau crossing for the visitors.

And Les Kiss admitted Ulster were ‘hurt’ by Leinster’s dominance.

Ulster’s director of rugby said: “We did expect Leinster would be loaded and they do that at home. They were clinical and probably out-smarted us a couple of times.

“I thought we were physical, I thought we really dug in but we just couldn’t keep them at bay when they were on the money and they hurt us - thankful we didn’t give them that bonus point, that’s for sure.

Kiss also admitted Ulster’s mistakes contributed to their downfall.

“You can’t play the game and make that many errors. Even in the second half we had a bit of traction on their line and we just weren’t clinical enough.”

He continued: “I thought we were just a little bit panicky with our play, but look, we’ll take the hit. It was good to get that try late.

“I thought we were good for a try earlier on if we were a bit more clinical and could have made it a bit closer – but that’s the way it is, I take my hat off to Leinster.”

“We’ve got a game against Scarlets next Friday night and we’ll dust ourselves down and focus on what we have to do.”