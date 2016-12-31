Munster captain Billy Holland believes the inclement weather conditions that prevailed at the Sportsground helped his side record their second Guinness Pro12 win in six days.

Munster lost Dave Kilcoyne and Duncan Williams to the sin bin late on and Holland realises that on another night, clinging on to a 16-9 win may have proved beyond them.

“We were down to 13 men at the end,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“You’ve got to trust your defence and our defence was really good tonight.”

“Obviously, down to 13 men, you can’t have that on a dry day. We would have struggled there against a team with Connacht’s attacking ability.

“With 13 men, we would have been in serious trouble.

"We were being battered on our own line and we managed to get a turnover and go down into their half and that was a massive turning point”

“I think we can count our lucky stars there that it was as wet as it was towards the end.

“But we showed a lot of character to hold out at the end.”

The flanker highlighted a turnover for Munster early in the second half as another crucial factor in achieving the victory.

“Ten minutes into the second half, we were being battered on our own line and we managed to get a turnover and go down into their half and that was a massive turning point,” he admitted.

“I think if they’d scored there, the crowd would have gotten behind them and it would have made our night a hell of a lot more difficult.”

Munster coach Rassie Erasmus was delighted by the fighting qualities his side displayed.

“The conditions will play a role in a game like this,” he said.

“Apart from the tactical game both teams had to play, determination and guts and intensity probably win you games like this.

“Connacht certainly brought it. I wouldn’t say we were lucky, but I think it was good for us to match that.”

Erasmus certainly won’t let his troops get carried away by the victory with his focus already shifted to next week’s European clash with Racing 92 in Paris.

“What happens next Saturday is a massive thing for us,” he added.

“It would be stupid to get overwhelmed by a game like this.

“It was a just a nice gutsy win and that’s the way we must see it.”