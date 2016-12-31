Rory O’Loughlin has revealed that his breathtaking try against Ulster was due in no small part to the confidence his coaches at Leinster have instilled in him in recent weeks.

O’Loughlin, who only made his first start for Leinster in October, lit up the RDS with his early solo effort in the 22-7 Guinness Pro12 derby win over Ulster.

“Once I went through the initial gap, I tried to make a decision as early as possible and just go 100%,” the 22-year-old, who went on to grab a second try, told RTÉ Sport.

“There have been times earlier in the year when I’ve made an initial break and been a bit hesitant and got stuck in two minds and that’s when you get caught.

“I’d been advised by the coaches to just back myself and go for it, which is what I did there and, thankfully, it worked out.”

“There’s always something you can get better at. That’s what I’ve learned from every player, no matter what age they are in the set-up.”

Having made a smooth transition to the first team, O’Loughlin is desperate to hang on to his place.

“I realise a good few people have been out injured and they’re coming back soon,” he conceded.

“In a way, I’ve got kind of lucky with my shot, but I’ve just tried to take it as best I can and constantly improve and keep going 100%.

“For me, that’s it, just taking it game by game and trying to constantly improve and make it hard for the coach to drop me.”

O’Loughlin has proven adept on the Leinster wing, despite his favoured position being outside centre and paid tribute to the guidance older members of the squad have provided.

“Every day in training, you’re learning something new,” he added.

“Especially with me playing on the wing now.

“I played a bit on the wing when I was younger, but not a considerable amount, and with someone like Isa Nacewa and Zane Kirchner and the experience they have, they’ve been helping me massively with small things; positioning, my kicking game, and high-ball game.

“There’s always something you can get better at. That’s what I’ve learned from every player, no matter what age they are in the set-up.”