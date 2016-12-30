Leo Cullen has recalled a number of Ireland internationals to the Leinster team for their Pro12 clash with Ulster on Saturday, while Francis Saili is set for his first Munster start of the season at the Sportsground.

As expected, the Leinster head coach has included the likes of Garry Ringrose, Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Devin Toner, Seán O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Jamie Heaslip, with a total of 12 changes from the side that lost to Munster last time out, including an entirely new-look pack.

In the backs, three players are retained but only out-half Ross Byrne is again selected in the same position. Captain Isa Nacewa moves from the wing to full back, while Rory O’Loughlin moves from centre to the left wing for the interprovincial clash (KO 3pm).

Johnny Sexton is still not fit enough for selection as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury; Ross Byrne continues to deputise with Joey Carbery also sidelined.

Adam Byrne, who missed last week’s game in Thomond Park through illness, comes in on the right wing, with fellow UCD man Garry Ringrose coming into the centre. Noel Reid starts in the number 12 jersey, having come off the bench last week.

In an all-new pack, Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Michael Bent start in the front row. Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs get the nod in the second row.

Seán O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Jamie Heaslip complete a formidable backrow.

Leinster team v Ulster: I Nacewa; A Byrne, G Ringrose, N Reid, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne, L McGrath; J McGrath, S Cronin, M Bent; D Toner, H Triggs; S O’Brien, J v der Flier, J Heaslip.

Replacements: R Strauss, A Porter, J Loughman, M Kearney, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, T Daly, Z Kirchner.

Trimble has recovered by his foot injury suffered during the November Series

Ulster have included Andrew Trimble, Darren Cave, Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall in their team for the RDS clash.

Ireland international Trimble is selected after recovering from a foot injury sustained while on international duty in November, while the aforementioned trio were on the bench in last week’s defeat of Connacht.

Forwards Rob Herring, Franco van der Merwe and Sean Reidy have also been promoted to the starting team in the seven changes made by Director of Rugby Les Kiss.

The visitors are seeking just a second win over Leinster in the capital since 1999.

Ulster team v Leinster: C Piutau; A Trimble, D Cave, S McCloskey, T Bowe; R Pienaar, P Marshall; A Warwick, R Herring (captain), R Ah You; K Treadwell, F van der Merwe; C Ross, S Reidy, R Wilson;

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, J Simpson, P Browne, C Henry, B Herron, L Ludik, J Stockdale.

Saili was a second half substitute against Leinster

Munster have made a total of 11 changes for their visit to Connacht, with Francis Saili set to make his first start of the season.

As expected, Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made sweeping changes to his side for the Guinness PRO12 clash against the reigning champions at the Sportsground on New Year’s Eve (KO 5.30pm).

Leading try scorer Ronan O’Mahony, prop James Cronin, second row Jean Kleyn and versatile flanker Tommy O’Donnell remain from the 29-17 win over Leinster at Thomond Park.

Keith Earls replaces the injured Darren Sweetnam on the wing, while Academy player Dan Goggin makes his fourth start of the campaign and joins Saili in forming a new centre partnership.

Duncan Williams and Ian Keatley are selected as the half-back pairing.

Although managing an elbow issue this week and initially deemed unavailable, Andrew Conway’s injury was not as bad as first feared and the full-back has been declared fit to start.

Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer are introduced to the front row, joining James Cronin.

Dave Foley packs down next to Kleyn in the engine room, while Billy Holland and Jack O’Donoghue are promoted to start alongside Tommy O’Donnell in the back-row.

In the absence of Peter O’Mahony, Holland will captain the side.

Munster team v Connacht: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Billy Holland (Capt.), Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Thomas Du Toit, Robin Copeland, Conor Oliver, Te Aihe Toma, Rory Scannell, Jaco Taute.

Jake Heenan returns to the Connacht backrow

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made four switches to his team for the encounter with Munster, with flanker Jake Heenan returning after missing the last two games through injury.

Peter Robb starts in the centre with fellow Academy graduate Rory Parata in an otherwise unchanged backline, while Tom McCartney is reintroduced at hooker and captains the side in the absence of John Muldoon.

The final change sees Naulia Dawai set to make his first start for Connacht at Number 8, with Nepia Fox-Matamua shifing to blindside flanker to accommodate the returning Heenan.

“With over half of our senior squad unavailable through injury and more players going down this week either with injury or sickness, it’s been another incredibly challenging week,” Lam admitted.

Connacht team v Munster: T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, R Parata, P Robb, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; Q Roux, J Cannon; N Fox-Matamua, J Heenan, N Dawai.

Replacements: D Heffernan, JP Cooney, J Andress, L Stevenson, D Qualtar, C Blade, C Gaffney, R Moloney.

Listen to live coverage of Leinster v Ulster (KO 3pm) and Connacht v Munster at the Sportsground (KO 5.30pm) exclusively on RTÉ Radio One’s Saturday Sport.