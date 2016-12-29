Jack Conan has swatted away any suggestion Leinster were on a hiding to nothing heading to Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day with so many front-line players absent, insisting: "We don't do weak sides."

The IRFU's player welfare programme meant several of Leo Cullen's Ireland internationals sat out the festive derby, with Munster subsequently powering to a 29-17 victory.

Conan started in Limerick and had no complaints about the outcome, though the 24-year-old did bristle at any suggestion the outcome was decided by his team's line-up.

"All week we put in a lot of detail, a lot of work to go down and put ourselves in a good position," Conan said.

We probably didn't play the game we should have played to beat them, but it's a learning curve

"Yeah, people were rested and lads were given an opportunity, but this is Leinster and we don't do weak sides.

"It was an opportunity for people to put their hand up. All credit to Munster, they showed up on the day, especially in that second half, they brought it to a different level.

"Credit where credit's due, they deserved to win. We probably weren't as smart as we could be. We probably didn't play the game we should have played to beat them, but it's a learning curve.

"Hopefully if we get them again, come quarter-final semi-final sort of stuff, we'll rectify it."

Leinster have a chance to heal the wounds of Monday's defeat when they host Ulster at the RDS on New Year's Eve.

Conan is braced for another bruising collision, and knows another error-strewn performance will again be punished.

"It is a short turnaround. We know what they'll bring, we know the physicality and the level they'll bring to the RDS come Saturday. We'll have that in the back of our minds.

"They can be a bit hot and cold but there's no doubting the talent they have. We know the threats the'll bring. They've got some great players all over the park.

"Munster are a pressure team; they put a lot of pressure on you, make you make mistakes and we ended up giving them a lot of easy outs.

"When you're going up against good teams like that you can't give them easy ways to get access into your half and get out of pressure."

