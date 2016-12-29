Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell believes the introduction of bonus points to the Six Nations will boost the Lions' hopes of defeating New Zealand for the first time since 1971.

The Six Nations, which starts on starts on 4 February, confirmed last month that the new system, introduced initially on a trial basis, will award a bonus point should a team score four or more tries or lose by seven or fewer points.

A similar system has been in place in the southern hemisphere's international competitions since the Tri-Nations was launched in 1996.

Farrell, who joined the Ireland coaching ticket after last spring's Six Nations, joins Steve Borthwick and Rob Howley as part of Warren Gatland's brains trust for the summer tour to the Land of the Long White Cloud.

"We have been in front against them (New Zealand) with teams I have been involved with and they are masters at the comeback, staying calm and being clinical," he said.

"The way to score that bonus-point try is exactly like that - staying calm, being clinical, not being frantic, and going about your job as you should do rather than being too emotional.

"It will create excitement as it goes, you'll know what you need to do along the way, but you still won't get away from the fact that you need to win."

Farrell was part of the backroom staff that masterminded Ireland's famous triumph over New Zealand in Chicago to halt their record 18-match winning streak and the 41-year-old feels that bonus points will encourage teams to be more attacking.

"It is good for us because we want to play a good attacking style of rugby in Ireland, we have shown that with the tries we have scored of late," added Farrell, who also spent more than three years as defence coach with England.

"I believe it is going to be good for us, but everyone knows that you have to score points against New Zealand."