A decision will be made later in the week whether Rob Kearney and Johnny Sexton will be fit to return to action for Leinster ahead of their interprovincial derby with Ulster on New Year’s Eve (KO 3pm).

Head coach Leo Cullen saw his side defeated 29-17 at the hands of Munster at Thomond Park and must regroup for a game against an Ulster side currently sitting fourth in the Guinness Pro12 table.

Sexton has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury against the All Blacks in November, but was involved in training today ahead of the Pro12 date a the RDS.

Leinster say the out-half will again be attending the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry and is being “monitored closely" after taking some part in today's session.

A decision on his availability for the game against Les Kiss’ side to be made later in the week.

The same applies to full-back and fellow international Kearney.

The 30-year-old was withdrawn in the Champions Cup victory over Northampton at Franklins Gardens on 9 December with an ankle injury and did not feature in the Limerick defeat.

Second row Ian Nagle was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) in the second half and is being assessed today, while there no other fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s game.

