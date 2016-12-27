Finlay Bealham and Danie Poolman are facing a race against time to make Connacht's New Year's Eve derby date with Munster after sustaining head injuries in the pre-Christmas defeat to Ulster.

The Westerners fell to a 23-7 loss at Kingspan Stadium on 23 December, with 25-year-old prop Bealham and South African Poolman both forced out of the action before half-time.

They will follow return to play protocols as Pat Lam's injury woes continue to grow.

Ultan Dillane suffered an ankle knock in the closing stages and will sweat on a scan to find out the extent of the problem, while captain John Muldoon hurt his thigh but should be okay to face Rassie Erasmus's men at the Sportsground.

With Bundee Bundee Aki now recovering from ankle surgery and not expected to return until mid-February, Conor Carey sidelined for three months with the foot injury sustained against Wasps and a string of other absentees, Pat Lam is facing a huge challenge to get through an attritional fixture list.

Munster, buoyed by their St Stephen's Day slaying of Leinster will look to capitalise on their opponent's troubles, though Erasmus is braced for a fierce showdown.

“It will be so tough [travelling to Connacht]," he told RTÉ Sport.

"They’re very tough to play there. They’ll have an eight-day turnaround, we’ll have a five-day turnaround and we’ll rest a few of our international guys.

"We’ve got two or three juries. It will be a hell of a challenge."

Listen to live coverage of Leinster v Ulster (KO 3pm) and Connacht v Munster at the Sportsground (KO 5.30pm) exclusively on RTÉ Radio One’s Saturday Sport.