Munster try-scorer Ronan O'Mahony admitted that the intensity of Monday's top-of-the table Pro12 clash with Leinster at Thomond Park was an eye-opener.

But he paid tribute to the province’s backroom team for getting the squad ready to meet the challenge and he reckons Munster will get stronger from here.

The Reds put a halt to a three-game losing streak against Leinster, delivering in a dominant performance in a 29-17 win, and next up are champions Connacht at the Sportsground on New Year’s Eve.

“You’re going to get that in a local derby - it’s so physical and everyone is so eager, but our strength and conditioning team have done such a great job getting us ready,” said O’Mahony, who scored the vital second try just before half-time.

“We’re so fit and subs are coming in and making an impact. You could see that in the second half.

“At half-time we said we’ve got to stick to our game plan, put them under pressure, win that aerial battle and play in the right parts of the field.

“We did that and we put them under huge pressure, kept them pinned in their 22, so there are huge positives looking forward to Connacht next week.

“There are things we can look to tidy up, but our squad is getting stronger and stronger. Francis came off the bench and made such an impact, it was great to see him out there.”

Francis is Francis Saili, who made his first appearance of the season following a lengthy layoff due to a shoulder injury as a second half substitute.

“What a game to come back for!” said the New Zealand All Black. “A local derby and 20 minutes under my belt – I’m happy with that, happy to be back out there with the lads.

“My priority was getting my rehab right and getting my shoulder back together. I’m happy to be back, it went really well and we got the result. I was running around and trying to get to the intensity of it so I can feel it in my lungs. Hopefully I’m up for selection the next day.”

Simon Zebo welcomes Saili on his return to action

Munster started slowly even though they were at near full-strength against a Leinster team that showed ten changes to the team that beat Northampton in European action just before Christmas.

But tries from Simon Zebo and Ronan O’Mahony put them into a 14-10 half-time lead which they turned that into a bonus point win with a strong third quarter featuring tries from Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander.

New Year’s Day features the second leg of the festive double-header of inter-provincials. Munster visit Galway while Leinster play host to Ulster.