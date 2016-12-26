Thomond Park will have its biggest ever crowd for a Pro12 fixture in this evening's mouthwatering derby showdown between Munster and Leinster [5.30pm], as Rassie Erasmus's men go on the hunt for revenge.

26,200 souls will cram into the Limerick stadium for the top-of-the-table clash in what promises to be a ding-dong festive battle.

Additional seating was added last week with demand for tickets soaring and Leo Cullen's side can expect a red-hot welcome from the natives when the teams run out under the lights.

New Zealander Francis Saili is back in the picture for Munster having recovered from a shoulder injury.

He's on the bench, and although on-loan centre Jaco Taute has been terrific in Saili's absence, it looks likely he'll return to Western Province in January.

That Makes Saili's return a welcome Christmas boost for Erasmus, who'll be looking to atone for the 25-14 defeat at the Aviva Stadium back in October.

“It is more than just an ordinary match," Erasmus told RTÉ Sport.

"Obviously the one we played up in the Aviva, I could feel it. There’s more intensity in the week building up, but then again the 80 minutes is the most important thing."

James Cronin joins Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row, while Jean Kleyn will partner Donnacha Ryan in the second row, and Ronan O'Mahony comes in for Keith Earls in an otherwise unchanged backline.

It's all change for Leinster though, who've made ten changes for the trip to Limerick.

They're behind table-toppers Munster only on points difference and are looking to take down their old rivals ahead of another derby - the New Year's Eve RDS meeting with Ulster - to sit on the top of the tree.

Listen to Munster v Leinster live (5.30pm) on RTÉ Radio 1