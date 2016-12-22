Bundee Aki has admitted he initially 'over-reacted' to news of Pat Lam's impending departure from Connacht.

Lam will leave the Pro12 champions for English Premiership side Bristol at the end of the season and last year's Player of the Season Aki had responded to the news by tweeting that he was "feeling pissed".

However, the 26-year-old New Zealand centre says he has now accepted the change and is ready to work with whoever replaces his compatriot.

“Certainly I think I over-reacted," he told the Irish Independent at a charity event for Cope Galway. "Pat has had a big influence on all of the boys, and especially myself, he has really improved my game.

“You have got to move on in rugby. That’s part of why people come and go and you have to enjoy every partnership you have and every professional you play with."

It was revealed today that Aki faces up to two months on the sidelines due to ankle surgery.