Francis Saili will be in the Munster squad for the mouthwatering St Stephen's Day Pro12 derby with Leinster at Thomond park.

Rassie Erasmus has been without the Kiwi centre all season after a shoulder injury he sustained in the summer.

On-loan Jaco Taute has filled in brilliantly for the injured Saili, producing some powerhouse displays that have been key to the province's excellent form over the last two months, but he looks likely to return to Western Province in January.

That makes Saili's return to rude health all the more important as Munster look to kick on at home and in Europe in the new year.

Niall Scannell picked up a knock in the dramatic defeat to Leicester Tigers and sat out training on Wednesday, but the hooker should be okay to feature next Monday evening.

Kevin O'Byrne (elbow) and Dave O'Callaghan (shoulder) both showed no ill effects following their return to action in Sunday's B&I Cup bonus point victory against Rotherham Titans.

However academy prop Brian Scott has undergone a scan on an elbow injury and Robin Copeland took a hit to the ribs and won't train until later in the week.

Academy lock Sean O'Connor underwent surgery for an ankle injury sustained a week earlier at Clifton Lane and could be out for up to 12 weeks.

You can listen to Munster v Leinster live (5.30pm) on RTÉ Radio 1 on St Stephen's Day