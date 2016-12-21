Eddie Jones says England captain Dylan Hartley "let down" himself, Northampton and his country with his red card against Leinster.

But the national team coach denied that the offence, for which Hartley was banned for six weeks, represents a "last chance" and the hooker remains in contention for the RBS 6 Nations.

Hartley was sent off in Northampton's Champions Cup loss on 9 December for a high swinging-arm tackle on Leinster's Sean O'Brien, just six minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Jones, who was in the crowd to watch the game, was typically forthright in an interview with the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

"Dylan will be more disappointed than anyone about what has happened and he has got to cop the penalty, because the World Rugby directive on protecting the head is 100 per cent right," he said.

"He has let down himself, he has let down his club and he has let down his country."

Hartley's suspension expires on 23 January - in time for England's opening Six Nations game on 4 February - and while Jones offered no assurances, he will not cast his skipper aside.

"He is eligible for selection for the Six Nations and it comes down to the case for every selection - we pick the best 23 and if he is in the best 23, then he has a chance to be captain," said Jones.

"This is not the last chance for him but he understands that he can't behave in the way he did."

Hartley's ban takes his total suspensions in his career to 60 weeks, though his record with England since Jones handed him the captaincy has shown significant improvement.